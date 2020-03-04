Beau Shawn Mendes throws Camila Cabello surprise Cinderella-themed bash

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 4 (ANI): American-Canadian singer Camila Cabello celebrated her birthday along with beau Shawn Mendes, who threw a surprise Cinderella-themed birthday party for her.

According to E!News, the 23-year-old singer is currently overseas in the United Kingdom filming for the upcoming musical remake of 'Cinderella' but that didn't stop Shawn Mendes from hopping on a plane and surprising his girlfriend with the best birthday celebration.

Cabello was also joined by the rest of the 'Cinderella' cast. The director of the film Kay Cannon shared an adorable picture from the birthday party where the two can be seen smiling. Cannon also wished Cabello happy birthday in an Instagram post, the caption to the post reads, Sweet @camila_cabello turns 23 today!!! Celebratin' "Cinderella" style. Happy bday, Cinders!!!!! @shawnmendes."

Irish actor Fra Fee also shared the pictures from the birthday bash. The actor shared a selfie of himself with the couple on Instagram, which shows Cabello blowing out the candles to her extravagant cake that was in the shape of Cinderella's carriage. The party also had with an ice sculpture in the shape of Cinderella's infamous glass slipper and it read, "Happy Birthday Camila."

Fee captioned the post as, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the bloody beautiful legend @camila_cabello ... 23 today ... I mean... these kids."

The actor also posted Instagram stories to post a video of the moment that Cabello walked into her surprise birthday party, alongside Mendes. While everyone sang "Happy Birthday", the birthday girl was jumping up and down.

American actor Maddie Baillio also shared videos and pictures of Cabello, Mendes and everyone else celebrating the birthday girl. In one video posted on her Instagram stories, the Cabello and Mendes can be seen cutting the Cinderella carriage cake together.

In one video posted to her Instagram Stories, the couple can be seen cutting the Cinderella carriage cake together and the 'Senorita' singer can be seen opening up one of her birthday presents as well.

The 'Shameless' singer also took some time out of her birthday to urge her followers to donate to Save the Children Fund in an Instagram post. The organisation established to improve the lives of children through education, health care and economic opportunities.

