Esha Gupta and Naveli Deshmukh
100 weeks of Dadar beach cleanup: Esha Gupta participates in cleanliness drive

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 01:44 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Actor Esha Gupta joined Mumbaikar in their bid to clean the Dadra beach and celebrate the 100th week of Dadar Beach Cleanup programme.
The actor, who opted for an all-black casual outfit with her hair tied up in a bun, geared up to join the cleanliness drive.
The 'Jannat 2' star, who was spotted with pageant queen Naveli Deshmukh appreciated the people especially the youth, who joined the drive for cleaning the beach.
"I can see a lot of youth, and I love that people are realising that this is our planet and we have to clean it. If we will collectively start cleaning, I am sure we will not just clean Mumbai but the whole planet. I am especially glad that people have not come here for media coverage, but for their concern towards environment and earth," Esha said.
Giving the reference of Chennai's current water crisis the actor also emphasised on the importance of sustainability.
"For people who ignore all this, should forget about them and their kids having a future because we are in a situation wherein Mumbai we are cleaning the beach and there in Chennai, there is no drinking water left," she concluded.
On the work front, Esha was last seen in 'One Day: Justice Delivered,' which released on July 5, this year. She will next appear in 'Desi Magic' which is slated to hit the big screens on September 6, 2019. (ANI)

