20 years of 'Mohabbatein': Farah Khan recalls capturing essence of SRK, Aishwarya's love story

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): As Aditya Chopra's blockbuster romantic film 'Mohabbatein,' completed 20 years of its release on Tuesday, choreographer Farah Khan opened up about how she creatively captured the essence of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love story in the film.

'Mohabbatein' marked the first on-screen romantic association of Shah Rukh and Aishwarya after they portrayed the role of siblings in 'Josh.'

Talking about the pair, Farah revealed that the fact that Aishwarya was a figment of Shah Rukh's imagination was kept a well-guarded secret.

"We were not supposed to know, at that point, whether Aishwarya was Shah Rukh's imagination or not. He would see her in places and she was the spirit behind the love stories. We shot in London. We shot in freezing cold nights with rain and we went to Switzerland to shoot two songs, Humko Humise Chura Lo, which I think is one of the best songs in the film, really beautifully done," she said.

The 55-year-old choreographer turned filmmaker, went on to talk about how Shah Rukh was a pro to pick up her choreography with the utmost ease.

"With Shah Rukh I had done tonnes of movies by then. So, all these kids (Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jimmy Shergill, Preeti Jhangiani, Kim Sharma and Jugal Hansraj) would do two to three months of rehearsals. And then, Shah Rukh would come and he would learn it in like five minutes because he never comes for rehearsals and he would just learn the steps in five minutes, and that was the amazing part of it," she said.

Talking about working with Aishwarya, Khan said the former Miss World has always been a "thorough professional," and would never complain even while shooting in white lace sarees in freezing temperatures of London.



"Ash (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) being a thorough professional, freezing in London, wearing a white lace saree, drenched, and she would not complain. Her and Shah Rukh's chemistry is something else in the film and that whole poetry of 'Ek Ladki Thi Deewani Si' I think that has become almost iconic because of how they did it," Farah said.

Helmed by Aditya Chopra, 'Mohabbatein,' hosts an ensemble cast of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergill, Kim Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, Preeti Jhangiani, and Shamita Shetty, besides Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (ANI)















