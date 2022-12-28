2022 opened doors to many new opportunities: Manushi Chhillar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): 2022 has been a special year for former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

In 2022, Manushi made her foray into the acting industry with the lead role in 'Prithviraj', which also features Akshay Kumar.



"2022 has been a very special year for me because my debut film Samrat Prithviraj released. Being someone who is not connected to the film industry and then seeing yourself and having your family see you on the big screen for the very first time, is a special experience. I think that was the highlight of the year. I did finish shooting another movie," she shared.

Manushi also ended up signing and finishing shooting Tehran in which she is acting with John Abraham and also a film opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is also rumoured to have signed a yet unannounced big tentpole film that will release in 2023.

Manushi added, "As the year is ending, now that I am looking back at everything that I was able to do in 2022, I am only feeling happy and content of how the year was and only have gratitude. In totality, it was a great year and I'm content. I only hope that 2023 is bigger and better. I am only excited for what's to come next." (ANI)

