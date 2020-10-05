25 years of lights, camera, action: Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note, marks 25 years in Bollywood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Marking the silver jubilee anniversary in the show business, actor Bobby Deol on Monday expressed his gratitude in the form of a heartfelt post.

The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' star took to Twitter and penned an emotional and overwhelming message as he celebrated a landmark in the industry.





"It's been 25 years at the movies for me... A journey that started in October of 1995.. an overwhelming and emotional one. I proudly say I've seen the highs and the lows. The one thing these 25 years have taught me is, to never give up; always bounce back and keep moving ahead!" tweeted Bobby.

Alongside the note, the 'Soldier' star shared a picture of himself that was made by colliding the poster of his films. The picture read, '25 Years of Lights Camera Action. Humbled and grateful.'

Elaborating further, he added, "Looking forward to another 25 years with my colleagues at the movies with a promise to be worthy of all your love and support and to entertain you till my end credits don't roll out!." (ANI)

