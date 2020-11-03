31 years of Parinda: Madhuri Dixit shares experience of working in 'The Most Powerful Film Ever Made'

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): As 'Parinda' completed 31 years on Tuesday, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene shared her experience of working in 'The Most Powerful Film Ever Made.'

Taking it to Twitter, the 'Dhak Dhak' famed actor said she had a thrilling experience while playing the character of Paro in the film.





"#31YearsOfParinda. Playing 'Paro' in #Parinda was a thrilling experience. The tagline of the film rightly justifies it "The Most Powerful Film Ever Made". I also did a death scene for the first time. Wonderful memories with the amazing cast & crew makes this one very special," she wrote along with the poster of the film.

The 1989 crime drama starring Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit Nene is a story of two brothers who get caught on different sides of a gang war when one's psychotic criminal boss murders other's friend.

The film was co-written, produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. (ANI)

