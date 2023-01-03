5 Bollywood films that capture essence of winter in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Winters are here!! And the best thing about the season is to experience icy mountains, warm bonfires and long treks in the hill stations with your friends and family.

Over the years, Bollywood gave major travel goals with scenic visuals which made us pack our bags and move to the mountains to embrace the essence of winter.

Take a look at some of the films:

1. Jab Tak Hai Jaan



Helmed by Yash Chopra, the romantic film was shot in the picturesque locations of Kashmir and Ladakh and showcased the essence of winter and gave travel goals. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma were seen in the lead roles and the film was declared a blockbuster hit.

2. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani



This film teaches the ultimate life goal: live life to the fullest. Shot at the beautiful locations of Manali, IT showcased huge Icy mountains, a warm bonfire, and a long trek. The film will make you pack up your winter clothes and go on a trip to the mountains with your friends.

3. Qala



Anvita Dutta's period musical drama 'Qala' featured wonderful snow-capped Himalayan highlands and scenic views which make it a great travel destination. Actor Tripti Dimri was seen in the main lead role and it gathered massive responses from the audience.

4. Lootera



Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane 'Lootera' had a melancholy tone that is often associated with winters. The story, beautiful scenery, and music will make you fall in love with the location. Actors Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha were seen in the lead roles.

5. Rockstar



Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama 'Rockstar' was shot in the midst of some panoramic views of the Kashmir valley, and showcased snow-capped mountains to lush green meadows and it would make you want to go on a backpacking trip to the picturesque location. (ANI)