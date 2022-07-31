5 lesser-known facts about Mumtaz as actor turns 75

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor Mumtaz, who ringed into her 75th birthday today, is still remembered for her cute on-screen appearance and strong performances in movies like 'Roti', 'Bandhan', 'Dushman', 'Prem Kahaani'.

She was born in the year 1947 and started her Bollywood career as a child artist in the 1958 film 'Sone Ki Chidiya'. This Rajesh Khanna starrer film gave her career a powerful boost.

She then did several films with Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra. Mumtaz acted in 10 films with Khanna as they were one of the hit jodis of that time.

On her birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the veteran star.



She received the Best supporting actress award for 'Bal Brahmachari' and Filmfare's Best Actress award for the 1970 release 'Khilona'. Mumtaz was considered one of the best dancers in the film industry and used to give tough competition to Halen's dance moves.





In the year 1974, the actor got married to a businessman Mayur Madwani and quit the industry after completing her pending projects. At the peak of her career, she quit acting to move to Mombasa with her husband and later to London.



Mumtaz is the mother-in-law of actor Fardeen Khan as her daughter Natasha married Feroz Khan's son in 2005.



She tried her hand at a comeback with Aandhiyan (1990), but the film bombed and the actor refused other film offers.



Apart from all the ups in the movie industry, Mumtaz has faced her share of downs also in her life. In her 50s, she was diagnosed with breast cancer but she recovered from the deadly disease and is leading a healthy and fine life now. (ANI)

