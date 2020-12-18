5 years of 'Bajirao Mastani: Deepika Padukone celebrates by changing social media bio to 'Mastani'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): To commemorate the five-year anniversary of romantic drama 'Bajirao Mastani, actor Deepika Padukone on Friday switched her social media handles to the iconic character 'Mastani' from the much-loved film.

The 34-year-old star changed Instagram and Twitter usernames to 'Mastani' with a glimpse from the 'Deewani Mastani' song. In the profile picture, the actor looks breathtakingly beautiful as she holds a musical instrument.



The actor also shared a post reminiscing about her character in the film- Mastani. The photo featured the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the actor as they are all smiles.

Alongside the post, she noted, "Whether in love or war, Mastani was fuelled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path."





"She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover's names, for all of eternity...," added Padukone.



From learning sword fighting as a warrior to practising Kathak, Deepika left no stone unturned to excel at her role.

She also tagged co-stars, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

Singh also took a walk down memory lane and shared the famous dialogues from the film to mark the 5-year completion.



Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who also composed its soundtrack, the historical drama is based on the Marathi novel Rau by Nagnath S. Inamdar, 'Bajirao Mastani'. It narrates the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife. (ANI)

