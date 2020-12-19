5 years of 'Bajirao Mastani': Priyanka Chopra recalls glorious experience playing Kashi

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): As her superhit film 'Bajirao Mastani' clocked in five years on Friday, former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembered the "glorious experience" of playing the role of Kashi.

The 'Fashion' actor took to Twitter to share a special video reel featuring excerpts from the film.

The 38-year-old actor went on to pen down a short note about the film and congratulated the team for five glorious years.



"With extremely fond memories of a glorious experience playing the gentle strength of Kashi we celebrate the #5YearsOfBajiraoMastani," she tweeted along with the video.

"Congratulations Sanjay sir @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @tanviazmi and everyone on the team," her tweet further read.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who also composed its soundtrack, the historical drama is based on the Marathi novel Rau by Nagnath S. Inamdar, 'Bajirao Mastani'.

It narrates the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife.(ANI)

