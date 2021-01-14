51st edition of IFFI to pay homage to cinema stalwarts from across the world

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is Asia's oldest and India's biggest festival will be paying homage to nineteen personalities of cinema from India and nine personalities from across the world in its 51st edition which will be held in Goa from January 16 to 24.
Under this segment, homage will be paid to those stalwarts of cinema who departed from the world this year by celebrating their contributions to the film industry.
The section will feature the following movies as tributes:
Chadwick Boseman for '42' by Brian Helgeland
Ivan Passer for 'Cutter's Way' by Ivan Passer
Goran Paskaljevic for 'Dev Bhoomi' by Goran Paskaljevic
Allen Daviau for 'The Extra-Terrestrial' by Steven Spielberg
Max Von Sydow for 'Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close' by Stephen Daldry
Sir Alan Parker for 'Midnight Express' by Alan Parker
Kirk Douglas for 'Paths of Glory' by Stanley Kubrick
Ennio Morricone for 'The Hateful Eight' by Quentin Tarantino
Olivia De Havilland for 'The Heiress' by William Wyler
Homages to Indian personalities
Ajit Das for 'Tara' by Bijaya Jena
Basu Chatterjee for 'Chhoti Si Baat' by Basu Chatterjee
Bhanu Athaiya for 'Gandhi' by Richard Attenborough
Bijay Mohanty for 'Chillika Teerey' by Biplab Roy Choudhury
Irrfan Khan for 'Paan Singh Tomar' by Tigmanshu Dhulia
Jagdeep for 'Brahmachari' by Bhappi Sonie
Kumkum for 'Basant Bahar' by Raja Nawathe
Manmohan Mahapatra for 'Bhija Matira Swarga' by Manmohan Mahapatra
Nimmi for 'Basant Bahar' by Raja Nawathe
Nishikant Kamat for 'Dombivali Fast' by Nishikant Kamat
Rahat Indori for 'Mission Kashmir' by Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Rishi Kapoor for 'Bobby' by Raj Kapoor
Saroj Khan for 'Devdas' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
P Balasubrahmanyam for 'Sigaram' by Ananthu
Shreeram Lagoo for 'Ek Din Achanak' by Mrinal Sen
Soumitra Chatterjee for 'Charulata, Ghare Baire, Sonar Kella' by Satyajit Ray
Sushant Singh Rajput for 'Kedarnath' by Abhishek Kapoor
Wajid Khan for 'Dabangg' by Abhinav Kashyap
Yogesh Gaur for 'Chhoti Si Baat' by Basu Chatterjee
IFFI's aim is to provide a common platform for the cinemas of the world to project cinematic excellence and art. Every year IFFI celebrates some of the finest cinematic works and showcases a bouquet of the best films from India and around the world.
Contributing to the understanding and appreciation of film cultures of different nations in the context of their social and cultural ethos and promoting friendship and cooperation among people of the world. The festival is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the state Government of Goa. (ANI)