'53 is too soon': Anupam Kher struggles to hold back tears in condolence message for Irrfan Khan

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Struggling to hold back tears, veteran actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday shared a video message expressing grief over the demise of ace actor Irrfan Khan and said he is completely shattered and deeply saddened after hearing about it.

The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video where he said, "I am completely shattered and deeply saddened to know about the passing away of a very dear friend and colleague and drama school junior Irrfan Khan."

The 'Hotel Mumbai star added, "It's not only the loss of the Hindi film industry, but it is also a loss of the country and international entertainment world. He was an amazing actor and a wonderful human being. A very straightforward person with a great sense of humour, and compassionate person."

The actor felt sorrowful while he noted that, "It's so frightening and awful to talk about him in the past tense. I feel that it's too soon.. and 53 is no age!"

"For this news to come is very sad. My heart goes out to his wife and child. It will take us many years to register that he is not among us," Kher said while mentioning about the existing coronavirus crisis in the country.

The actor extended prayers for the departed and said sometimes words are so insufficient to express shock and grief. He concluded by saying, "The world will miss him."

Anupam almost broke down while speaking on the loss of the ace actor, and said, "Om Shanti. May God rest his soul in peace."

In the post accompanying the video, he wrote, "Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti."

Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020



Irrfan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53.

Khan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health. (ANI)