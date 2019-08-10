66th National Film Awards: Uttarakhand wins Most Film-Friendly State award

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): It's a reason to rejoice as Uttarakhand has been declared as the 'Most Film-Friendly State' this year at 66th National Film Awards which was announced on Friday. This is the first time that this kind of category has been introduced in the National Awards list.

The attractive film policy implemented by the Uttarakhand state government provides facilities to the filmmakers. In the investment conference held in the state last year, several suggestions were made by filmmakers from India and abroad, after which the Film Policy 2019 was drafted and implemented by the state government.

At an event held in Mumbai, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat interacted with Bollywood celebrities and even invited them to shoot in Uttarakhand.

In the period of last one year, 180 films, serials, documentaries, etc. have been shot in the state. These include many big names like 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu,' 'Batla House,' 'Kabir Singh,' 'Kedarnath,' 'PM Narendra Modi,' 'Student of the Year 2,' and 'Men vs Wild,' which is being aired on Discovery Channel.

The film policy drafted by the state government is designed in a way that allows single window shooting permissions only. Now no fee is being charged for shooting in the state. The new policy provides for a grant of up to Rs 1.5 crore. Along with this, security concerns have also been undertaken during the shooting period. Regional films are made compulsory to be shown for one week in local cinemas.

This award is given by testing the criteria of the standards set by the selection committee constituted at the national level. The awards include ease of filming, infrastructure, grants, database, marketing and promotion and the number of films shot in the state in the past years. (ANI)



