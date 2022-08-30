67th Filmfare Award: Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' receives Best Action award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra's biopic film 'Shershaah' received the Best Action and Best Editing awards at the 67th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai.

Action directors Stefan Richter and Sunil Rodrigues bagged the award for the best action sequences in the 2021 film.

'Shershaah' bagged the highest number of Nominations at the 67th Filmfare awards.

Apart from Best Action, the film also received the Best Editing Award.



Produced by Karan Johar, the film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles was premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Vishnuvaradhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August 2021, was hailed by everyone.

Set in the 90s, the film also shed light on the innocence of romance, bringing to screen the fresh and crackling chemistry of Kiara Advani and Sidharth for the first time.

The film stars Sidharth as Vikram Batra and Kiara as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. The film was produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi serving as producers.

In the film, Sidharth has portrayed two very distinct looks to showcase the younger phase of Vikram and his army phase, transforming himself completely to get the looks right. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen playing the role of Vikram's twin brother Vishal Batra in the film. (ANI)

