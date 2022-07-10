7 year of 'Baahubali: The Beginning': Tamannaah Bhatia feels proud to be part of film franchise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): One of the blockbuster film in the history of Indian cinema, S.S. Rajamouli's directorial 'Baahubali: The Beginning' turns 7 today. On this occasion, actor Tamannaah Bhatia took a stroll down memory lane and shared throwback pictures from the sets.

The actor took to her Twitter handle and shared a string of unseen pictures from the film along with a lovely note.

Tamannaah penned down a lovely note. She wrote, "Even after 7 years when people call me Avantika, it feels surreal. I feel proud to be a part of a film franchise that has made an impact all over the world. #7YearsOfBaahubaliPride."

The first image shared by the actor was the poster of the film, featuring Prabhas and Tamannaah.



The 'Entertainment' actor played the role of Avantika in S.S. Rajamouli's movie,who was a resident of Kuntala and a skilled combatant.

In the second image, Tamannaah look like a goddess in white and golden outfit but the next post shows her warrior side in the film.







The last picture showcase the behind the scene moments from the sets as Tamannaah was seen talking on a walkie talkie and getting her hair done for the shot.



'Baahubali: The Beginning' movie was written by K.V Vijayendra Prasad, the period action film gathered a lot of appreciation from the netizens and collected over Rs 650 crore worldwide with an estimated expense of over Rs 200 crore, and it gave the Tollywood industry a whole new identity.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film starred south actors Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan in prominent roles.

The big-budget period film was over three years in the making, and a massive set was created at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

The high on VFX film was awarded the 'National Award for the Best Feature film', in the year 2016 and director Rajamouli received the 'Filmfare Best Director-Telugu Award'.

Post the grand success of 'Baahubali: The Beginning', actor Prabhas garnered a lot of appreciation for his amazing transformation and dedication to Rajamouli's dream project.

After waiting for two years, the makers released 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' in 2017, which till date is the highest-grosser in India. The sequel collected over Rs 1,800 crore at the box office worldwide. (ANI)

