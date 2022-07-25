7 years of 'Masaan': Vicky Kaushal says '7 saal ho gaye dil se shukriya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): As 'Masaan' completed seven years since its release, actors Vicky Kaushal took a walk down memory lane and shared a string of throwback pictures on his social media account.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky posted a few pictures from the sets of the movie.

Sharing the string of throwback pictures, he wrote, "7 saal ho gaye! Dil se shukriya. #Masaan."

In the first picture, Vicky is seen working on a laptop and has a covered half face with his hand while blushing.



In the second image, he is seen facing the sky with his eyes closed.



The next two pictures are with his love interest and co-star Shweta Tripathi as Shaalu Gupta in the movie.





And the other picture depicts that Vicky is understanding the next scene from the director Neeraj.



And the last image, he is seen facing his back to the camera and looking at the night view of Varanasi from the boat.



As soon as the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor posted the pictures, his fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with their wishes.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped a comment on his post. She wrote, " What a film and how sublime were you? Congratulations."





Actor Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Happy masaan day @neeraj.ghaywan @vickykaushal09"



Masaan's director Neeraj Ghaywan also reacted with emoticons.



Vicky Kaushal's father also chimed into the comment section with a sweet message. He wrote, "God is & has been very kind. Love u & proud of u Puttar. Gratitude to all."



The 'Badhaai Do' actor Bhumi Pednekar reacted, 'Best'



Further extending the 7 years anniversary of the film, actor Richa Chadha also posted a video with glimpses of key scenes from the 'Masaan' sets.

In the video, behind-the-scenes of the director and cast. Also a clip of Vicky and Richa's fun banter.



'Masaan' was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and was released on July 24, 2015. The film also starred Richa Chadha in lead.

The film was also the directorial debut of Neeraj Ghaywan. The movie revolves around the tragic love story of a lower caste boy and upper caste girl in a caste-based society. The plot of 'Masaan' follows two seemingly separate stories that converge eventually.

The movie received appreciation from the audience and critics alike.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in the film 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also star opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's untitled project. Apart from these two, he also has Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-announced movie with Triptii Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the line.

On the other hand, Richa has many projects in her kitty. The actor will next be seen in 'Fukrey 3'. For the unversed, 'Fukrey 3' went on floors in Mumbai on March 3. A pivotal part of the film was also shot in the national capital. The comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

The first part was released in 2013 and the sequel 'Fukrey Returns' came out in 2017. (ANI)

