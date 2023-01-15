75th Indian Army Day: Team 'Sam Bahadur' extends warm wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Actors Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Sheikh, and director Meghna Gulzar on Sunday extended heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the 75th Indian Army Day.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture which he captioned, "Shooting on #ArmyDay with the Army. Warmest wishes on the 75th Army Day to All Ranks from Team!"



In the picture, team 'Sam Bahadur' could be seen posing with the Indian brave hearts.

Director Meghna Gulzar also shared the same picture and captioned it, "Warmest wishes on the 75th Army Day to All Ranks from Team #SamBahadur."



Helmed by Meghna and produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw featuring Vicky in the titular role and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Recently the makers of the film dropped a teaser of the film in which he was seen wearing a uniform and walking through his troops as they make way for his exit.

Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to honour the soldiers of the country, who have set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood and more than anything the love for the country.

In celebration of Army Day, the parade is organised every year at the Cariappa Parade Ground of Delhi Cantonment.

On January 15, 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa, who was then a Lieutenant General, took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British person to hold that post. (ANI)