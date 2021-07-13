'83' cast mourns demise of cricketer Yashpal Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The sudden demise of cricketer Yashpal Sharma has shattered everyone. Celebrities from the film industry as well as the sports fraternity are mourning the demise of the iconic athlete.

The cricketer died due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

Actor Jatin Sarna, who will be seen portraying the role of the late athlete in the upcoming sports drama '83', took to his Instagram handle to mourn the demise of the cricketer.

Jatin posted a picture featuring himself with the late athlete and captioned it as, "This is not done sir, no not fair and god you too not fair. Yashpal sir can't believe, you can not leave so soon abhi toh paari baaki thi, I was yet to meet you, I had to come to your house to meet you, we had to see the film together, I had to see your expressions. Had to shout Yash Pah Yash Pah, everyone had to know who this lion is @yashpalsharmacricketer you will be remembered, History will never forget you #83thefilm."



Ranveer Singh, who will essay the role of Kapil Dev in the movie, also paid his condolences by posting a picture of the late cricketer on his Instagram handle with a heartbroken emoticon.



Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will portray Sunil Gavaskar in the upcoming film, also expressed his grief over the demise of Yashpal.



He said, "Saddened by the demise of Yashpal Sharma. A story of sheer grit and incredible sporting spirit in the history books of Indian cricket. Yashpal Sir was a rock on the pitch and a major reason for India's 1983 World Cup win. Today I remember his accomplishments and immense contributions that made the country proud. Condolences to his friends, family and fans. May he rest in peace."

Saqib Saleem, who will portray the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the movie, took to his Instagram Story and posted a monochrome picture of the cricketer. Mourning the demise of the athlete, he wrote, "Rest In Peace Sir. Love and strength to the family".



The cricketer was eagerly awaiting the release of Kabir Khan-directorial '83' where his contribution helped in the portrayal of his on-screen character.

According to the close sources of the family, the former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma passed away on Tuesday around 7:40 am due to cardiac arrest.

Yashpal had made his debut for India in 1978 against Pakistan in Sialkot. He scored 11 runs off 26 balls as Pakistan defeated India by eight wickets.

The 66-year-old former cricketer played his first game in the longest format in 1979 against England at Lord's. The right-handed batsman played 37 Tests and 42 ODIs for India, scoring 1606 and 883 respectively in the formats.

The right-handed batsman played a key role in India's 1983 World Cup win. He had scored 11 runs in the final as India registered a historic win over West Indies.

Yashpal played his last game in international cricket in 1985 during the West Indies tour of India. (ANI)

