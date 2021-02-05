9 months and going strong: Kareena Kapoor flaunts her baby bump

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan is nine-months pregnant and is still "going strong" as she continues to work even during the last stages of her pregnancy.

The 'Jab We Met' actor on Thursday posted a BTS video from one of her shoots. She shared the boomerang video of herself on Instagram where she is seen flaunting her baby bump.

The 40-year-old actor is seen dressed in a light blue-coloured maxi dress that has balloon sleeves. In the video, Kareena is seen holding her bump and indicating towards it with her facial expressions.

"9 months and going strong #NotGivingUp #FunTimes #BTS," she wrote in the caption of the post.



The 'Good Newwz' actor is currently expecting her second child with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas this year.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' reunites Aamir and Kareena, who last worked together in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' will reportedly unfold some of India's historic events as seen through the eyes of a man with a low IQ. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will appear in cameo roles in the upcoming movie. (ANI)

