Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Boycott bollywood culture and cancel trends

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent media interaction, reacted to Bollywood films and said that they are not performing well at the box office.

Ranbir said," I will not speak about other films, I will give my own example. I had a film released a few weeks back called 'Shamshera', I didn't feel any negativity, if the film doesn't run at the box office, it's probably because the audience didn't like the film. Eventually, it is about the content, of course, who doesn't want to go to the movies and experience a different emotion, cry, laugh, we all want to feel that."

"So if the film doesn't work, it's because the content is not good" Ranbir added.

Post pandemic, many highly anticipated films like Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Akshay Kumar's 'Prirthviraj', 'Raksha Bandhan', and 'Bachchan Paandey' and Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer 'Liger' failed to impress the audience at the box office and the collections of the film were not as expected.

Previously, Aamir, on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan 7' also stated, "If you want movies to work, then eventually you have to work on the story."

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. (ANI)