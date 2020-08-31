'A big loss for India': Bollywood mourns ex-President Pranab Mukherjee's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Condolences messages from Bollywood poured in as former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away in the national capital on Monday.

Several Bollywood stars including Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Parineeti Chopra among many others expressed grief over the loss of "an experienced leader" and termed his demise as "a big loss for India".

Calling the Congress veteran a great statesman, Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Former Hon. President Dr Pranab Mukherjee was a great statesman and a respected leader. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family. May he rest in peace."



Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture on Twitter in which he is seen receiving an award from the late leader. "Deeply Saddened!! A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Pranab Mukherjee Sir will be forever remembered for his work and contribution for the development of India. My deepest condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS ji, the entire family and his millions of followers," he wrote.



Madhuri Dixit Nene extended condolences to the family and friends of the former Indian President as she tweeted: "A statesman par excellence! My heartfelt condolences to the friends and family grieving the loss of one of our finest leaders, Pranab Mukherjee. May he rest in peace."



"The most special .. RIP sir ...#PranabMukherjee," wrote Parineeti Chopra.



Tara Sutaria posted to her Instagram Story a picture of Mukherjee and wrote, "Rest in peace, Sir."



Sharing a monochromatic picture of the former President on Twitter, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "RIP SIR...Reverence, Respect and Salute to your incredible service to our great nation...."



"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," Huma Qureshi tweeted.





Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84.



He was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and after testing positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

