"A farmer at heart", friends and folks wish Jackie Shroff a blissful happy birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Birthdays are meant for warm wishes and celebrations. As the beloved 'dada' of the industry, Jackie Shroff turns a year older today, friends and colleagues wished him with adorable messages.

Jackie took to his Instagram to post all the lovely messages from friends. Jackie has turned 66 years old today.

Starting with Madhuri Dixit, the heroine of Jackie's multiple hit movies wrote, "To a wonderful human, an actor, who is a farmer at heart and a lovely friend. Happy Birthday."



Jackie's on-screen 'Laxman' Anil Kapoor posted a photo from the '90s and wished his friend saying, "Happy Birthday to a gem of a person, one of my favourite co-stars, brother and friend!"



Actor Raveena Tandon posted a photo with Jackie where both are showing victory signs. "To the man with a loving heart! God bless you always!" she wrote.



Another yesteryear's actor Padmini Kolhapure wished Jackie, "Happy Birthdayyy. Most Most mossst caring, loving adorable even in Aaj Ka Daur (today's times) God Bless have a super one!





"Happy wala bday to the loveliest man!! That heart of yours is all gold! Love u loads", wrote actor Divya Dutta.



Kajol posted, "Happy Birthday Jagguda. Happiness Always."



Chunky Panday and Jackie Shroff are family friends. On this occasion, Chunky wrote, "Happy Happy birthday my dearest!"



Ananya Panday, one of his youngest friends of Jackie, posted an adorable picture. In the frame, Jackie is holding baby Ananya on his lap. "Happy Birthday, Jackie Sir! Thank You for blessing me with your swag since '98!"



Jackie Shroff is fondly known as Jaggu Dada and has been working in the film industry for over 40 years. He has acted in more than 220 movies. He made his debut with 'Swami Dada', released in 1982. The actor has an unparalleled charm which was a kind of trendsetter for young men back in those days. Jackie was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' along with actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. (ANI)

