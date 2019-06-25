Shreyas Talpade
Shreyas Talpade

A full circle: Shreyas Talpade elated to voice Aryan Khan's friend in 'The Lion King'

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:33 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): It seems the classic 'The Lion King' is not only special for fans, but for actor Shreyas Talpade as well.
Talpade, who essayed the role of Shah Rukh Khan's best friend in the 2007 hit 'Om Shanti Om', is all set to voice Timon, one the wittiest characters and best friend of Simba (dubbed by Aryan Khan).
From essaying the role of SRK's best friend to voicing the character of his son Aryan Khan's best friend, Talpade believes life is now a "full circle."
"The Lion King is a film we all love and it's an honour to voice for Timon. But this film is special to me for another reason. From playing Shah Rukh's best friend in 'Om Shanti Om' to dubbing Aryan's best friend in 'The Lion King', life has come a full circle for me," he said.
Talpade will also be singing the popular Hakuna Matata hymn alongside Sanjay Mishra, who will lend his voice for Pumbaa.
Other big names in the list are Ashish Vidyarthi, who will be the voice behind Scar's character, and veteran actor Govardhan Asrani who will voice Zazu.
A remake of the age-old popular cult-classic, 'The Lion King' will release in theatres in India on July 19, 2019.
In the film, Donald Glover will be seen as Simba, Beyonce plays Nala, Billy Eichner plays Timon, James Earl Jones returns as Simba's father Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor voices Scar, Alfre Woodard voices Sarabi and JD McCrary voices the younger Simba.
The movie, with songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, will be directed by Jon Favreau. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:14 IST

Beyonce 'wrote and performed' song for 'The Lion King', says director

Washington D.C. [USA], June 25 (ANI): Beyonce, who landed her voice in the upcoming Disney remake 'The Lion King,' has also written and performed a song for the film's soundtrack.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:52 IST

Vin Diesel feels 'blessed beyond words' as 'Fast and Furious 9'...

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): Coming back to reprise their roles as Dom and Letty, Vin Diesel and his co-star Michelle Rodriguez feel 'blessed beyond words' as they completed the first-day shoot of the next film in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:20 IST

Fans annoyed over price set for clicking selfie with Sylvester Stallone

Washington D.C. [USA], June 25 (ANI): Sylvester Stallone fans are anything but joyous over a colossal sum of USD 1,081 set for clicking a selfie with the 'Rocky' legend.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:03 IST

Chicago Police release video showing Jussie Smollett with rope...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 25 (ANI): The ongoing release of documents related to actor Jussie Smollett's case, saw another release made by the Chicago Police department on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:35 IST

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' to release earlier than scheduled

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): Mark your calendars. 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which was earlier scheduled to hit the Indian theatres on July 5, will now release a day earlier.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:43 IST

Taylor Swift files to trademark her cats' names

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): Taylor Swift's undying love for cats is no secret. The singer owns three cats and a lot of her Instagram posts are dedicated to her precious little cuddle buddies.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:38 IST

Hrithik Roshan's family sedated his sister Sunaina, alleges...

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Continuing her onslaught against Hrithik Roshan's family, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Tuesday accused them of torturing and sedating Hrithik's sister Sunaina.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:32 IST

'Bhuj: The Pride of India' filming begins

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' makers are all buckled up to recreate the 1971 Indo-Pak war as they began shooting for the film on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:24 IST

George Clooney to direct, star in 'Good Morning, Midnight' film...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 25 (ANI): George Clooney has been roped in to direct and star in a feature film adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton's novel 'Good Morning, Midnight'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:07 IST

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra spend romantic time in 'City of Love'

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): Love is in the air for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra as they are spending some romantic time in the City of Love- Paris!

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 09:33 IST

Anupam Kher's autobiography to be out in August

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): For fans waiting to read Anupam Kher's life story, the wait is about to get over! The actor has announced that his autobiography 'Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly' will be out in August.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 23:19 IST

Tollywood star Ram Pothineni fined for smoking

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni has been fined Rs 200 by police for smoking in a non-smoking area.

Read More
iocl