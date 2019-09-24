Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram)
A glimpse into Amitabh Bachchan's Bollywood journey

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:31 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 24 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who entertained the audience for over four decades has just added another feather to his already-bejewelled cap. The star will be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke award for his lifetime contribution to Indian cinema.
The star has won four National Film Awards for films like 'Agneepath,' 'Black,' 'Paa' and 'Piku.' He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.
Bachchan was born on October 11, 1942, in Prayagraj (Allahabad) to social activist Teji Bachchan and renowned Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
The veteran star started his career in 1969 as one of the seven protagonists in the film 'Saat Hindustani.' Many of Bachchan's films during this early period did not do well, but things were about to change after that. The Bollywood's ' Shehenshah' struggled as a "failed newcomer" who, by the age of 30 had twelve flops and only two hits (as a lead in Bombay to Goa and supporting role in Anand).
Later, the star featured in the crime-thriller film like 'Zanjeer' as an angry young man, breaking the stereotyped personality of the actors. Some of his blockbusters include 'Deewaar' (1975) and 'Sholay' (1975).
He has also won National Film Award for Best Actor as a Mafia don in the 1990 cult film 'Agneepath.' Last year at the 65th National Awards, Vinod Khanna was posthumously honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
The actor is married to Jaya Bhaduri and shares two children: Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda.
Currently, the star who is continuing to ride on his stardom has a umber of projects in his pipeline. The 'Badla' actor is currently seen hosting the TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 11'.
The Padma Vibhushan recipient is also a playback singer and blogs actively.
Meanwhile, the star will be seen next in 'Gulabo Sitabo,' he is also part of an adventure fantasy drama 'Brahmastra' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

