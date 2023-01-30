A look at Priyanka Chopra's glamorous 'closet selfie'

Los Angeles [US], January 30 (ANI): When it comes to fashion, Priyanka Chopra surely knows how to make heads turn.

On Sunday, she attended the Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary bash in Los Angeles and dressed up to the nines.

The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' star wore a shimmery silver shirt and skirt set paired with a shimmery black shirt with a touch of green. To accentuate her look, she opted for green eye makeup. She paired her outfit with violet high heels.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a string of images of her weekend look.

In one of the images, she is seen looking at her closet mirror.





"When your fit deserves a closet selfie, she captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in two important projects 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'.

'It's All Coming Back to Me' will release in the US on February 10, 2023. The movie is based on the 2016 German film 'SMS fur Dich' by Karoline Herfurth, Deadline reported

'Citadel' is a science fiction drama created by the Russo brothers.

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is expected to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' in 2023. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is an all-female road trip story. (ANI)

