A look at Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's Diwali puja as Mr and Mrs

Ever since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had entered into marital bliss, they have been treating fans with glimpses of their happy life.

Today, the duo marked their first Diwali as husband and wife.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a picture of him and Katrina performing Lakshmi puja together at their house.

"Ghar ki lakshmi ke sath lakshmi puja ho gayi. Aap sabhi ko humari taraf se shubh Deepavali.

In the picture, Vicky can be seen with his arm around Katrina as they perform Lakshmi Pooja. The two opted for simple ethnic wear. Katrina opted for a white kurta with pink salwar and had a yellow dupatta over her head.

Vicky chose to wear an all-white kurta pajama set.

The couple's Diwali picture has left netizens in awe of them.

"Haye...nazar na lage," a social media user commented.

"Happy'Diwali #vickat to u and ur family and all of u guys," another one wrote.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. Recently Katrina spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky on the seventh season of 'Koffee with Karan'.

"I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," she said. She added, "Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."Katrina also revealed that her husband performed on her songs for 45 minutes to cheer her up when she was feeling low on her birthday. (ANI)