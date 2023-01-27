A sneak peek into Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's 'kurta faad' haldi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Days after tying the knot, the newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul gave a glimpse of their fun-filled haldi ceremony.

In the images, the couple can be seen having a blast with their family and friends while applying haldi on each other's faces.

One of the images shows Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul's faces covered with Haldi paste.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)



In another image, we can also see Athiya applying haldi to her brother Ahaan.



"Sukh (happiness)," Athiya simply captioned the post.

For her haldi ceremony, Athiya chose a gorgeous Ritu Kumar's ivory-hued cotton anarkali suit with gotta patti work. She kept her look minimal with an oversized maang teeka. On the other hand, KL Rahul wore an elegant kurta.

As in the groom's haldi, it is also common for his kurta to be torn apart by the end of the ceremony, KL Rahul's friends did not miss chance to perform this fun ritual.

Check out a picture of KL Rahul's "kurta faad" haldi.



KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's (Suniel is Athiya's father) farmhouse in Khandala.

After the wedding, Suniel spoke to photographers and thanked them for their blessings. Suniel also revealed that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the IPL season.

Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

Hours after taking pheras, Athiya and KL Rahul released a joined post, writing, "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and many more celebrities wished the new couple on social media. (ANI)