A sneak peek into Preity Zinta's Christmas preparations, don't miss her Santa Claus look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Bollywood actor Preity Zinta on Thursday, shared a sneak peek into Christmas preparations along with sweet wish for her fans.

Taking to Instagram, Preity treated fans with a special video and Christmas wishes.

The featuring decorated a huge Christmas tree and gifts around it.

At the end, Preity was seen wearing a Santa Claus beard, and a festive hat and give a touch to her look by saying 'Ho Ho Ho'.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



In the video, actor's dog also gave a special appearance.

Sharing the video, "There is always something special about Christmas. The end of the year, the excitement of setting up the Christmas tree and the curiosity about the wrapped gifts, family coming together & the wait for snow. This year has flown by and before the new year begins I wanted to take the opportunity to wish you all Happy holidays filled with love, light and togetherness."

Christmas which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ has transcended across borders of nations, cultures and ethnicities to become a festival encasing a lot of diversity in its meaning, significance and celebratory traditions. Some of these traditions are quite interesting as they reflect the ethos of the particular area they belong to. The joyous vibe around this time makes for a great occasion to catch up with friends and family. And our several Bollywood celebs indulge into this vibe every year.

Recently, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins, a baby boy Jai and a baby girl Gia via surrogacy on November 11 last year and the couple recently celebrated their kids' first birthday.

The 'Veer Zaara' actor took to her Twitter handle and announced that she and her husband have become parents to a baby boy Jai Zinta Goodenough and a girl Gia Zinta Goodenough.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family," Preity tweeted.

Preity and Gene tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in an intimate ceremony in the US.(ANI)