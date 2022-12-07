A sneak peek into Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan's birthday celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur, on Wednesday, shared some glimpses from Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan's birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Harshdeep shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "It felt so special performing for the lovely Salma Khan Ji on her 80th Birthday Celebrations! The sweetest @arpitakhansharma & Alvira being amazing hosts made me feel like a part of the family.

Also meeting Helen ji and making her dance on her legendary songs was the cherry on the cake Thankful for all the love & warmth."

In the pictures, Harshdeep could be seen with Salma Khan, veteran actor Helen and Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

"Woaah! What an honour Congratulations," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "sooo proud of you Queen."

Harshdeep Kaur is known for her blockbuster hit songs like 'Kabira' from 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', 'Jalte Diye' from Salman Khan's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo', 'Zaalima' from 'Raaes', 'Dilbaro' from Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' and many more.

Veteran Bollywood writer Salim Khan tied the knot with Salma Khan in 1964 and are the proud parents of three sons- Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan. (ANI)