Aahana Kumra opens up about buying a new house in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Actor Aahana S Kumra has recently bought a new house in Mumbai.

Talking about the same, Aahana said, "I barely went out because I wanted to save money. In the last few years, I've hardly said no to a project. Thankfully, all that has converted into something great for me."

The actor who was last seen in Netflix's 'Call My Agent: Bollywood', says she has preparing to buy a house for a long time.





"For the past six years, whenever I travelled for shoots, I used to pick up something or the other, like carpets and showpieces, for my own house," she added.

Aahana shared that she plans to live with her parents in this house, and they will be moving in with her soon.

"They are over the moon. I have always had them around me. Buying a car and a holiday home is the next big goal for me," she concluded. (ANI)

