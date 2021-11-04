Aahana Kumra to perform at Prithvi theatre this Diwali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): This year's Diwali is extremely special for actor Aahana Kumra as she will be performing at Prithvi theatre this time.

Aahana will be back on the stage at Prithvi Theatre donning the role of Sarla for the play Sir Sir Sarla.





Talking about the same, Aahana said, "It was the stage that made me an artist, and while I have done TV, films, and shows later, I will always have a special connection and admiration for theatre. This Diwali performance at Prithvi theatre after 9 years, is not just life coming to a full circle, but also a major sense of nostalgia, for it reminds me of how it all started. My love for theatre is unprecedented and I know that no matter what heights I reach, I will be in touch with my roots."

She added, "From first performing on the Diwali of 2012 to now, on the Diwali of 2021, I think it's a mixed bundle of emotions for me, but most of all, there's gratitude.''

The play has been penned and directed by Makrand Deshpande and is primarily a 4-character play, where Aahana plays the titular role of Sarla. Makrand plays the professor aka Sir, Sanjay Dadhich plays Panidhar, a student at the University, and Keshav plays Sarla's husband, who is also a student. (ANI)

