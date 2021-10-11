'Aaj khush toh bahut hoge tum', celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's birthday with his iconic dialogues

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): In the year 1942 on October 11, a legend was born. Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of Bollywood, fondly called Big B, Bachchan Sahab and Amit Ji by the film industry, has turned 79 this year and is walking headstrong into the 80th year of his life.

Big B began his career with the film 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Anand' (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Prakash Mehra's action film 'Zanjeer' (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry. In the film, he played the role of Inspector Vijay Khanna. The actor has since then appeared in several films with the character name Vijay.

Through his characters in 'Zanjeer' and 'Deewar' (1975), he became famous as the 'angry young man' of Bollywood.

Another unforgettable thing that Amitabh Bachchan is held in awe of is his powerful, textured voice.

Bachchan's deep, rich voice has produced some of the most powerful, popular and unforgettable dialogues in the Hindi film industry.

On his birthday, to pay an ode to his spectacular voice, charisma, and dialogue delivery skills, here are a few of his iconic dialogues that all his fans can never ever forget!

1. "Aaj, khush to bahut hoge tum. Dekho! jo aaj tak tumhari mandir ki sidhiya nahi chadha hai. Jisne aaj tak tumhare samne sar nahi jhhukaya hai, jisne aaj tak kabhi tumhare samne haath nahi jode, Vo aaj tumhare samne haath failaye khada hai...Bahut khush hoge tum..." - 'Deewar' (1975)



This dialogue is from a scene when Bachchan's character Vijay goes to a temple for the first time, to pray for the health of his mother, who was fighting between life and death.

2. "Kabhi kabhie mere dil mein khayal aata hai, ki zindagi teri zulfon ki narm chhaon mein guzarne paati to shadab ho bhi sakti thi. Ye Ranj-o-gham ki siyahi jo dil pe chhayi hai, Teri nazar ki chhuaon mein kho bhi skti thi. Magar ye ho na ska...Magar ye ho na ska aur ab ye aalam hai ke tu nhi tera gham, teri justju bhi nhi..." - 'Kabhi Kabhie' (1976)

A beautiful, romantic dialogue from his hit film with co-star Rakhee. This dialogue precedes the song 'Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein', sung by Mukesh.

3. "Don ka intezaar toh gyarah mulkon ki police kar rahi hai. Lekin Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, naamumkin hai," - 'Don' (1978)



Bachchan oozes confidence and charisma as Don, even when his place is surrounded by police and he only has a gun without any bullets. It is in this situation, that the clever Don delivers this dialogue to Kamini (played by Helen).

4. "Hum bhi vo hai jo kabhi kisi ke peeche nahi khade hote... jaha khade ho jate hai, line wahi se shuru hoti hai," - 'Kaalia' (1981)

A powerful dialogue fit enough to incite a brute in the jail, which leads to an action-fight sequence much loved by his fans, at the end of which he even twists an iron rod, showcasing his immense strength.



5. "Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap hote hain, naam hai Shahenshah," - 'Shahenshah' (1988)



One of the most powerful introductions in Bollywood, in the guise of Shahenshah who has a left iron hand to attack enemies, Vijay says this as his opening dialogue to a group of criminals.

6. "Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, pura naam. Baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan. Maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan. Gaon, Mandwa. Umar, chhattis saal, 9 mahina, aath din...ye solva ghanta chalu hai, hein," - 'Agneepath' (1990)

Again, Bachchan proves that no one can give an introduction as he does. As Vijay, he delivers this powerful and sarcastically detailed introduction of himself to an officer at a police station.

7. "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan. Ye is gurukul ke teen stambh hai. Ye wo aadarsh hain jinse hum aapka aane waala kal banaate hain," - 'Mohabbatein' (2000)



Another powerful and unforgettable dialogue was delivered by Bachchan as the character Narayan, the strict principal of Gurukul, a prestigious all-boys college.

8. "Keh Diya Na, Bas Keh Diya," - 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2010)

Bachchan delivers this dialogue as the authoritative patriarch of the Raichand house, Yash Raichand, who says this dialogue when his wife Nandini (played by Jaya Bachchan) tries to convince him to attend an event, below his stature. Later in the film, the dialogue comes back to him by a disappointed Nandini who finally raises her voice.

9. "Na sirf ek shabd nahi ... apne aap mein ek poora vakya hai ... isse kisi tarakh, spashtikaran, explanation ya vyakhya ki zaroorat nahi hoti ... na ka matlab na hi hota hai," - 'Pink' (2016)



A recent and important dialogue that emphasises the word 'No' and the importance of consent. Bachchan plays the role of Deepak Sehgal, a lawyer, fighting for Minal (played by Taapsee Pannu) in a case of sexual assault.

10. "Deviyon aur Sajjano" - 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (2000-Present)

While this dialogue belongs to no film and is probably not a dialogue either, Bachchan has even nailed these words of addressing the viewers of the TV show 'KBC', that on hearing these words, no one else comes to mind than Big B himself.

Amitabh Bachchan, with his baritone voice, has nailed not only his impressive dialogues but has sung many songs like 'Mere Angne Mein' (1981) and 'Say Shava Shava' (2006) and delivered voiceovers in films like 'Lagaan' (2001) and 'Jodhaa Akbar' (2008).

Bachchan has also lent his voice for several projects such as the COVID-19 awareness caller tune in India and Amazon's Alexa in which users can interact with Bachchan's voice using the wake word Amit Ji. (ANI)

