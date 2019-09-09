Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan

Aamir back with Subhash Kapoor for 'Mogul'

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Here's good news for movie buffs! Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, will soon be seen hitting the silver screen with a new project.
He is back on board to essay the lead role in the Gulshan Kumar biopic 'Mogul', which he stepped out of last year, announced film critic Taran Adarsh in a tweet.
"IT'S OFFICIAL... Aamir Khan reverses his decision... Decides to work with director Subhash Kapoor in #Mogul... The Gulshan Kumar biopic will star Aamir in central role," he wrote.

The 'Dangal' actor's decision to quit the flick came after director Subhash Kapoor was found involved in a sexual harassment case last year.
In October 2018, Aamir took to Twitter to issue a joint statement along with his wife Kiran Rao stating that "at Aamir Khan Productions we have always had a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour of any kind".
"It was brought to our attention that someone we were about to begin work with has been accused of sexual misconduct. So, without casting any aspersions on anyone involved in this case, we have decided to step away from this film," read the statement.

However, the actor has now decided to work with the 'Jolly LLB' fame director. The film's release date and complete cast is yet to be announced. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:28 IST

Here's how Angelina Jolie is recalling her younger years

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): With four of her six children in their teenage years, American superstar Angelina Jolie is harkening back to her own younger days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:02 IST

Wendy Williams 'seeing' several men amid divorce with Kevin Hunter

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Television show host Wendy Williams who is currently fighting a divorce case from husband Kevin Hunter revealed that she's not 'seeing' one man, but several.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:48 IST

Cardi B lashes out at fans for criticising plastic surgery

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): American rapper lashed out at social media followers for throwing shade at people getting plastic surgery.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:44 IST

Ellen DeGeneres recalls her summer trip to UK

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): American television host Ellen DeGeneres who gave a surprise visit to the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during her summer trip to the UK, recalled meeting Prince Archie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:27 IST

'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' star Robert Axelrod passes away at 70

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Former 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' actor Robert Axelrod passed away at the age of 70.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:20 IST

Kendall Jenner misses walking at NYFW

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): American supermodel Kendall Jenner, who is serving as a spectator at the New York fashion week this year, is missing spreading glamour on the runway.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:03 IST

Kristen Stewart to receive Zurich Film Festival's Golden Eye Award

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Actor Kristen Stewart, who rose to fame with the 'Twilight' series, will soon receive the Zurich Film Festival's Golden Eye Award.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:37 IST

Akshay Kumar campaigns against using supplements for body-building

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is known to inspire people with his fitness regime, flaunted off his chiselled body while campaigning against the use of supplements for body-building.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:27 IST

'It: Chapter Two' smashes box office records in N America

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): The sequel of the horror blockbuster 'It' has received a strong welcome at the box office, having raked in an estimated USD 91 million from North America alone this weekend.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:45 IST

Tom Hanks all praise for iconic television show host Fred Rogers

Washington D.C.[USA], Sept 9 (ANI): American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks, who is all set to play the role of television show host Fred Rogers in the upcoming film 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood', opened up about the iconic children's TV host and his sincerity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:31 IST

Here's a message from Nagpur Police to Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram

New Delhi (India), Sept 9 (ANI): As every Indian prays for the restoration of communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram, a sweet note for the spacecraft by Nagpur City Police on Monday took the Internet by storm.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:26 IST

Kim Kardashian tests positive for auto-immune condition

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was recently tested positive for Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Read More
iocl