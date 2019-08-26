Aamir Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Aamir Khan backs PM Modi's move to ban single-use plastic

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Superstar Aamir Khan on Monday expended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastic in the country.
During his recent radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' and also during the Independence Day address, Modi had pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The 'Lagaan' actor, in a tweet, urged everyone to strongly support Modi's mission.
"The initiative by the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to curb 'single use plastic' is an effort all of us should strongly support. It's up to each of us to make sure we stop using 'single use plastic'." Aamir tweeted.

Aamir is also one of the founders of Paani Foundation, along with his wife Kiran Rao. The non-profit, non-governmental organization works on drought prevention and watershed management in the state of Maharashtra.
This isn't the first time that a Bollywood actor has made an effort to garner people's attention towards environmental issues.
In June this year, Salman Khan gave a subtle yet impactful message on single-use plastic. The actor posted a video where he can be seen offering water to a monkey, whom he calls his 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', in a plastic bottle. The monkey, however, refuses. Khan then offers water in a glass and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is quick to accept it.
"Hamara bajrangi bhaijaan plastic ki bottle se paani nahi peeta (Our Bajrangi Bhaijaan does not drink water from a plastic bottle)," Salman captioned the video.
While the video was shared on a lighter note, hidden in it is a message to stop using plastic bottles. (ANI)

