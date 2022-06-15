Aamir Khan celebrates mother Zeenat Hussain's birthday with ex-wife Kiran Rao, son Azad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Superstar Aamir Khan recently reunited with his former wife Kiran Rao to celebrate his mother Zeenat Hussain's birthday in a special way.

A video from Aamir's fam-jam has been doing the rounds on social media in which Aamir's mother is seen cutting her birthday cake at her residence.



Aamir and Kiran's son Azad is seen sitting next to his grandmother as she cut the birthday cake.

Aamir, Kiran and all other family members also sang a birthday song for Zeenat Hussain.

The video has garnered a lot of sweet reactions from the netizens.

"How lovely," an Instagram user commented.

"Nothing better than spending time with family," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will be seen headlining 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is the Hindi remake of the widely successful 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh are also a part of the film, which is scheduled to release on August 11.

A few days ago, Aamir unveiled the film's trailer which took viewers on a joyride of emotions. The almost 3-minute-long trailer gave a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film's protagonist.

His slow-witted approach and childlike optimism are the driving force of the movie. In the trailer, Aamir's calming voiceover and his eyes-wide-open look gave flashbacks to his mannerisms from Rajkumar Hirani's 'PK'. It showed multiple picturesque locations, exhibiting the Indian heritage in its tranquil form. Aamir's cute chemistry with Kareena is great and Mona Singh also looked seamless in the role of the protagonist's mother. (ANI)