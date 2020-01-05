Aamir Khan clicks pictures with fans during shooting of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Actor Aamir Khan on Saturday started shooting for his upcoming comedy-drama 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Shimla and was seen clicking pictures with his fans in the hilly town.



The actor, who enjoys a great fan following across India for his solid portrayal of different roles on screen, reached Shimla today for the shooting of the film.

The movie will reportedly be shot at different locations of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

The 54-year-old actor, who was last seen in the 'Thugs of Hindostan, is pairing up with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which happens to be the remake of 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump'.

The comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan and bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' would mark as the third team-up of the 54-year-old actor and Kareena after giving two of the critically appreciated movies -- '3 idiots' and 'Talaash'.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2020, on the day of Christmas. (ANI)

