Aamir Khan grieves over veteran film producer Vinay Kumar Sinha's demise

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Aamir Khan on Saturday expressed his grief over the demise of 'Andaaz Apna Apna' producer Vinay Kumar Sinha and extended his heartfelt condolences towards the late producer's family. The veteran film producer breathed his last in Mumbai on Friday.

The perfectionist of Bollywood, took to twitter on the early hours of Saturday, to pay respect to the late producer with whom he has worked for the movie 'Andaaz Apna Apna'.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji's family. May his soul rest in peace," the tweet read.



The 1994 release that featured Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles was one among the many hits of the late producer. Despite being a flop at the box office, the movie earned a big name, all thanks to the strong word of mouth later on.

In November last year, the comedy-drama clocked 25 years and Vinay Sinha's daughter Priti Sinha had thanked him for being part of an iconic film. She has shared a tweet that read, "25yrs of #AndazApnaApna today...the Producer #Vinaysinha and his film...thank u for producing this iconic comedy and bringing Aamir and Salman for the first and only time on screen together...papa, u rock @nammsinha @AamodSinha @shreyoby."

The cause of death of the producer has not been confirmed.

He had also produced 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Chor Police' and a few TV shows. (ANI)

