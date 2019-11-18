Aamir Khan in and as 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is finally here!

New Delhi (India), Nov 18 (ANI): Aamir Khan as 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in his Punjabi avatar is finally here as he put out the first poster of the feature!

The desi 'Forrest Gump' with a long beard and pink turban, is donning a blue and pink checked shirt.

Introducing his character for the first time, the 'Dangal' actor on Instagram wrote, "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha."



A few days ago, the actor also put out a motion poster of the film which was filled with a soothing feel.

The poster had "Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya kahaani mein hum" playing in the background.

Inspired by the 1994 American comedy-drama 'Forest Gump', the film is written by Atul Kulkarni, and directed by Advait Chandan. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on Christmas next year.

The film will see Aamir reuniting with his 'Talaash' and '3 Idiots' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two will share the screen for the third time.

Meanwhile Kareena, who was last seen in the 2018 film 'Veere Di Wedding', will next star in 'Good News', co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also feature in 'Angrezi Medium' alongside Irrfan Khan and Karan Johar's magnum opus 'Takht'. (ANI)

