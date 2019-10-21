Aamir Khan, Lara Dutta among early voters in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): As polling for 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra began on Monday, scores of B-Town celebrities arrived at their designated polling stations to cast votes.

Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao were among the many early voters. The star couple was seen at a polling booth in Bandra(West).

While the ace actor urged the citizens of Maharashtra to exercise their franchise his wife asked people to vote wisely for the happiness and development of the state.

"I appeal to all citizens of Maharashtra to come out and vote in large numbers," said the 54-year-old actor.

"Everyone of us wishes for happiness and success of Maharashtra and for this all us need to cast our vote wisely," said Rao.

[{f326dc10-293d-401f-aefa-545f973e59ba:intradmin/pjimage_1_2XCGyP2.jpg}]

Actor Lara Dutta and her husband, former tennis player Mahesh Bhupati were also seen flashing their indelible ink-stained finger in the same area of Mumbai to exercise their franchise.

The 41-year-old actor appealed people to visit their respective polling booths to cast their votes.

"It's very important to vote, and I hope this year more people will turn out to cast their vote. Since the government has made good arrangement disabled or old people can also easily arrive. So, I urge people to come out and vote," said Lara.

Amidst heightened security, Bollywood celebrities including Ravi Kishan, Padmini Kolhapure and Subha Khote were also spotted at their respective polling booths.

Elections began on 288 constituencies of Maharashtra at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. Counting of votes will be held on October 24.

In Mumbai, 9,894 polling stations have been set up at 1,537 locations. 36 out of 288 seats come in the city of Mumbai where 334 candidates are in the fray. The city has 97.72 lakh registered voters.



Overall in the 288-member Assembly, BJP is contesting on 164 seats, which includes candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while its key ally Shiv Sena has fielded 126 candidates.



On the other hand, Congress has candidates in 147 constituencies and NCP will contest 121 seats. (ANI)