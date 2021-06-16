Aamir Khan marks 20 years of 'Lagaan' with special message in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' look

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): As the Oscar-nominated film 'Lagaan' completes 20 years on the horizon of Indian cinema, Aamir Khan Productions banner shared a heartfelt video message of Aamir from his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha's look.

It's a special day for Indian cinema as the cult-classic 'Lagaan' completes 20 years today. The iconic film not only changed the game in the landscape of Indian movies but was also Aamir Khan Productions' first cinematic offering.

As the production banner also celebrates its 20th anniversary, actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan shot a special video that was shared by his company's team on their Instagram handle.



Through the video, the superstar thanked not only everyone involved in the making and journey of the film but also fans and cinema enthusiasts for all the love they showered on 'Lagaan'.

Aamir is seen dressed as an army officer in the video as he was shooting for his upcoming next film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', after the pack up of which he shot for this video, as mentioned by him.



The actor also shared how he was heading back from the shoot and will be joining the entire cast and crew for a conference video call to celebrate this day with everyone virtually, given the times we are in.

In the heartfelt message, the superstar also mentioned that while they faced several challenges in its making, it also brought them much more happiness, memories and relationships.

On a related note, '#MyLagaan' has been trending on social media today as netizens and fans of the superstar have been sharing their memories of watching 'Lagaan' 20 years ago.

Speaking of 'Lagaan', the movie was released two decades ago on June 15. The film revolved around a group of villagers who fight the Britishers for tax reduction via a cricket match. It's set in 1893, during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj.

On the occasion of the film completing 20 years, Netflix India announced a special surprise for the 'Lagaan' fans.

Reportedly, the cast and crew of the movie are coming together for a reunion special, titled 'Chale Chalo Lagaan - Once Upon an Impossible Dream'.

Apart from Aamir Khan, actors Gracy Singh, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raghubir Yadav, Yashpal Sharma and Akhilendra Mishra among many others were also featured in the 2001 released film. (ANI)

