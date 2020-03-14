Aamir Khan receives heartwarming wishes on 55th birthday

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): As 'Mr. Perfectionist' of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, turned 55 on Saturday, the actor received heart-warming wishes from celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Juhi Chawla, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shatrughan Sinha.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-star by sharing a special picture on Instagram, where she shared a picture of Aamir along with a pillow. She captioned the post as, My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!"



Ayushmann took to his Instagram story and shared a selfie with Aamir. Khurrana wrote, "Happy birthday @_aamirkhan sir. Met him in Chandigarh on 1st March."



Aamir received birthday greetings from Ajay Devgn on Twitter as he called the actor his lucky mascot. He tweeted, "Aamir you are Kajol & my lucky mascot. Happy returns of today @aamir_khan."



Juhi Chawla showered birthday wishes on the 'PK' actor on Twitter, and wrote, Happy Happy Birthday .... !!! where's the party tonight ...???? ... A 100 trees for you. May you continue to do the superlative work you do .. in every field ..!!!! @aamir_khan #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan."



Madhuri Dixit also wished Aamir on his birthday with a throwback photo. She wrote, "Here's to the man who is not only wise but also kind and thoughtful. On your special day, I wish you lots of happiness. May you enjoy this fantastic day to the fullest. Happy birthday @aamir_khan, have a fabulous one."



Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture along with the actor and he captioned the post as, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Aamir Singh Chaddha."



Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha showered birthday wishes on Aamir on Twitter as he wrote, "Warm & loving birthday wishes for our dear friend, an exceptional actor, director, producer, filmmaker, acceptable, respectable #AamirKhan. He has entertained all of us / nation with great successful films some on relevant social issues. Apart from been an extremely prominent actor, he has been hugely popular & successful as a TV talk show host. Wishing you super success, joy, peace & love in your future ahead. Love & regards to his beautiful family. Long Live Aamir Khan! God Bless! Happy birthday." (ANI)



