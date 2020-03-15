Aamir Khan thanks Kareena Kapoor, others for birthday wishes

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): A day after he celebrated his 55th birthday, actor Aamir Khan on Sunday thanked all celebrities who extended their wishes to him.

Starting with his 'Lal Singh Chaddha' co-star, Aamir reposted a picture posted by Kareena Kapoor Khan on his birthday on Instagram.

In the picture, Aamir could be seen sleeping in a flight hugging his pillow.

"My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!" Khan wrote in the caption.

To this Aamir replied, "Aye! Pillow pe mat jaana! Pillow pe mat jaana!!!"

The 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor also responded to the birthday wishes he received on Twitter.

While he liked some of the tweets, he responded to the ones done by megastar Salman Khan, actors Siddharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Juhi Chawla, Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala, Raj Babbar and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

The newly turned 55-year-old actor will next be seen in 'Lal Singh Chaddha' which is an adaptation of Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump.' (ANI)

