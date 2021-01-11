Aanand L Rai begins shooting for 'Good Luck Jerry' with Janhvi Kapoor in Punjab

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): After wrapping up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film 'Atrangi Re,' filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Monday started shooting for his next production venture film 'Good Luck Jerry' with actor Janhvi Kapoor.

He shared a picture from one of the initial shots of the film featuring Kapoor and announced that the film has gone on floors in Punjab.

"Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring @janhvikapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today! Directed by: @siddharthsen

Written by: #PankajMatta," he wrote in the caption.



The picture saw the 'Dhadak' actor dressed in a blue coloured salwar suit and an orange coloured dupatta.

The project titled 'Good Luck Jerry' will star Kapoor in the lead and she will be joined by performers like Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

The first schedule of the film is expected to continue till March. It marks Janhvi Kapoor's first collaboration with Colour Yellow Productions.

Kapoor was last seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' where she essayed the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. She received a lot of critical acclaim for her performance.

Presented by Subaskaran and Aanand L Rai, 'Good Luck Jerry' is a Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions in association with Sundial Entertainment, directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. (ANI)

