Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar's collaboration to kick-start with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): Producers Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar have come together to produce content-driven cinema and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', a sequel of the 2017 film 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', will kick-start the collaboration.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya. Further details about the cast are kept under the wraps.

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter account on Monday.



'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' released in 2017 starred Bhumi Pednekar alongside Ayushmann.

The film which completed two years on September 1 is a remake of the director's own Tamil film 'Kalyana Samayal Saadham' and revolves around Mudit Sharma (Ayushmann) a Gurgaon boy with a marketing job who falls for Sugandha (Bhumi) and later when the duo tries to get intimate, a shy Mudit reveals about his problem of erectile dysfunction.

The duo tries different ways to solve the problem but fail, and when Mudit comes face to face with the reality of his impending marriage, he decides to cancel it. The film which is a roller coaster ride will leave you in splits with its one-liners and punch lines, making the storyline more appealing. (ANI)

