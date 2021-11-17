Aanand L Rai shares unseen childhood picture of Akshay Kumar, congratulates him on success of 'Sooryavanshi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Filmmaker Aanand L Rai treated fans and followers with an unseen childhood picture of superstar Akshay Kumar while congratulating him on the success of his recently released cop drama 'Sooryavanshi'.

Taking to his Instagram story, Aanand dug out a cute monochrome childhood snap of the 'Khiladi' star and wrote, "Congrats @akshaykumar sir. Our cute #sooryavanshi doing magic."



Akshay thanked Aanand by re-sharing the filmmaker's IG story on his personal Instagram account.



For the unversed, despite COVID-19 fear, Rohit Shetty's directorial film 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, crossed Rs 200 mark of box office collection. The film was the first magnum opus to have a theatrical release after the full-fledged re-opening of cinemas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has recently wrapped up the shoot of Aanand L Rai's directorial film 'Raksha Bandhan'. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

The film that also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role is all set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Apart from 'Raksha Bandhan', Akshay and Aanand have also collaborated for the upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' that also stars Sara Ali Khan and south star Dhanush in lead roles.

'Atrangi Re' has been written by Himanshu Sharma and the musical maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil. (ANI)

