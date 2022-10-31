Aaparshakti Khurana, Jasmin Bhasin's next music video 'Hum Dono' first poster out

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Jasmin Bhasin, on Monday, unveiled the first look poster of their upcoming song 'Hum Dono'.

Taking to Instagram, Aparshakti Khurana shared the poster which he captioned, "Our next together! It's beautiful! It's dreamy! It's all the good things together!!."



Sung and composed by Arko, the official release date of the upcoming travel song is still awaited.

Soon after Jasmin and Aparshakti dropped the first poster fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

"Can't wait to see you both again onscreen," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Jasmin bhasin sabse haseen ."

"Super hit jodi back again," another fan wrote.

Previously, the duo collaborated for the song 'Yaaron Sab Dua Karo' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, Aparshakti was recently seen in a mystery thriller film 'Dhokaa Round D Corner' alongside R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar and Darshan Kumaar.

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film gathered decent responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in a spy thriller film 'Berlin' along with actor Ishwak Singh. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Jasmin, on the other hand was recently seen in a Punjabi romantic film 'Honeymoon' opposite actor Gippy Grewal which gathered positive responses from the audience. (ANI)