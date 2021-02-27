Aayush Sharma shares shirtless photo from workout session, flaunts chiseled physique

Mumbai (Maharashtra) February 27 (ANI): Revealing the reason behind his strong physique, actor Aayush Sharma on Saturday reminisced about the piece of advice he received about his body transformation.

The 30-year-old star took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his workout session, in which he is seen flaunting his chiseled upper body.

The video shows vigorous hard work put by the actor to maintain his spectacular physique.



Sharma captioned the video as, "Kisi ne kaha tha ki "Aayush ek strong back banao" do saal lag gaye advice poora karne ke liye .. sahi advice di thi. waise yeh back ka workout nahi hai.. shoulder ka hai."



The 'Love Yatri' actor has emerged as not only a strong performer but also the latest fitness icon of Bollywood owing to his remarkable transformation for the upcoming film 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

From the lean Gujarati, lean-bodied boy-next-door in his debut film 'Love Yatri' to the bulked and impactful, dreaded gangster in 'Antim: The Final Truth', the actor has showcased an extremely impressive transformation.

Occasionally treating the fans and followers with his workout regimes, the actor keeps on sharing his journey to ace his character, motivating everyone to achieve their goals irrespective of the obstacles. (ANI)

