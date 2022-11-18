Aayush Sharma thanks Arpita Khan for surviving his "bad sense of humour" as he wishes her on anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Actor Aayush Sharma wished his wife Arpita Khan Sharma on their wedding anniversary in the cutest way possible! The actor shared a couple of adorable photos with her and their kids and attached a heartfelt note with it.

Aayush wrote, "Agar aap 8 saal pehle meri life main nahi aate, toh 8 saal baad yeh dono cartoon kaise aate?? Happy Birthday to US my love, matlab Happy Anniversary Arpita Khan. 8 years of you surviving my bad sense of humor... may you never get sick of it... Love you."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClF6FcAS2_T/

The couple who got married in the year 2014 are parents to a six-year-old son Ahil and were blessed with their second child, a baby girl Ayat, on December 27, 2021. The little one shares her birthday with her uncle Salman Khan.

On the work front, last month, Aayush Sharma introduced Sushrii Mishraa as the leading lady of his next action thriller 'AS04'.

Recently on Aayush's 32nd birthday, the makers of the film unveiled the official teaser of the film which gathered massive responses from the audience.



Sushrii Mishra is all set to mark her grand Bollywood debut alongside Aayush. Deets about her role has been kept under wraps.

Currently being filmed in Mumbai, the Aayush Sharma starrer will be shot across the nation. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2023.

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain.

Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Apart from that, Aayush was seen in an action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office.

Aayush impressed the audience with two varied avatars as he was featured in music videos- 'Pehli Pehli Baarish' and 'Chumma Chumma'. The actor slithered into his romantic and slacker side with utmost ease in both songs.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in another action thriller 'AS03'. (ANI)

