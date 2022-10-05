Aayush Sharma's next untitled action thriller first look, teaser unveiled

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Makers of Aayush Sharma's next untitled action thriller film unveiled the first look on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Aayush Sharma dropped the teaser of the film which he captioned, "Kuch logon ke liye raja, kuch logon ke liye raakshas, kuch logon ke liye acha, kuch logon ke liye bura, kaun hun main? The hunt begins soon! The hunt begins soon."



In the teaser, the 'Loveyatri' actor could be seen flaunting his ripped body in an action avatar.

Helmed by the director duo Ravi Varma and Imran S Sardhariya, #AS03 is slated to release in 2023.

Soon after the teaser of the film was out, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh commented, "Looking smashing bro - best wishes."

Actor Zaheer Iqbal wrote, "Bayyyybayyy."

"Hard h bosssss," another fan wrote.

Previously, in August, the actor announced his third film with an interesting still on his social media which he captioned, "Iss film mai guitar bhi bajega aur rubber band bhi.. aur agar main saari details Abhi bata doonga toh Mazza bhi kirkara ho jayega.. Bas yeh bolna tha, milenge 2023 mai."

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain.

Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Apart from that, Aayush was seen in an action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office.

Recently, Aayush impressed the audience with two varied avatars as he was featured in music videos- 'Pehli Pehli Baarish' and 'Chumma Chumma'. The actor slithered into his romantic and slacker side with utmost ease in both the songs. (ANI)