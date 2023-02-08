"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai..." Sidharth, Kiara exude charm in first official wedding photos

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], February 7 (ANI): "Just married" Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dropped their first wedding pictures on Tuesday and they look like a regal couple.

The wedding ceremony took place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a string of pictures which he captioned, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)



Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Kiara looked absolutely gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra-designed pink-hued embellished lehenga. She tied up her hair into a bun and accessorized her look with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery.

Sidharth, on the other hand, looked handsome in a golden embroidered sherwani and accessorized his look with a matching safa.

In the first picture, the newly married couple could be seen looking into each other's eyes with joined hands.



In another candid pic, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen smiling together in their ethnic attires.



In the last picture, Kiara could be seen kissing her husband.



In one of the adorable pictures, Sidharth could be seen kissing her beautiful wife.



Soon after the couple shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

The couple got married as per Hindu traditions with band baaja and baraat. Famous 'Jea' wedding band from Delhi had arrived at the venue on Tuesday. Sidharth made his royal entry at the wedding on the traditional 'ghodi'.

Earlier in the day, several visuals from the wedding venue went viral in which some men in traditional pink outfits were seen holding floral 'chhatris' (umbrellas decorated with flowers).

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at Sid-Kiara's wedding. The couple wanted a private wedding and made sure no photos or videos leaked from the venue. Their wedding festivities started with haldi and mehendi ceremonies last weekend. A sangeet ceremony was held on Monday.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours.

Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released 2021. The duo was often seen hanging out together which added extra fuel to their relationship rumours.

In an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than "close friends."

As Sidharth and Kiara embarked on a new chapter in life, fans across the country greeted them and conveyed their best wishes. (ANI)